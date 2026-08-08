Audi India offers 24/7 free roadside assistance in Delhi-NCR
Audi India is offering round-the-clock, free roadside assistance to its customers in Delhi-NCR after Delhi recorded 127mm of rain in just a week, making it the wettest opening week of August since 2011.
With waterlogged streets and traffic disruptions across several areas, Audi drivers can now get quick help if their cars are stuck or affected by the downpour.
Audi covers repairs, fuel, towing, accommodation
The service covers on-the-spot repairs, fuel delivery, spare keys, and even towing or safe storage if your car needs more attention.
If you're stranded far from home, Audi will help with travel or accommodation too.
Brand Director Balbir Singh Dhillon said they're monitoring the situation in other cities as well and will extend support if required.
Teams are already on standby in Delhi-NCR as more rain is expected.