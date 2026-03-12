Audi India to increase prices by up to 2%: Details Auto Mar 12, 2026

Audi India is bumping up prices by up to 2% across all models starting April 1, 2026, thanks to rising costs and currency swings.

This covers popular sedans like the A4, A5, A6, and SUVs including the Q3, Q5, Q7, Q8, and RS Q8 Performance.

If you're eyeing a new Audi, this might be your last chance before prices go up.