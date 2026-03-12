Audi India to increase prices by up to 2%: Details
Audi India is bumping up prices by up to 2% across all models starting April 1, 2026, thanks to rising costs and currency swings.
This covers popular sedans like the A4, A5, A6, and SUVs including the Q3, Q5, Q7, Q8, and RS Q8 Performance.
If you're eyeing a new Audi, this might be your last chance before prices go up.
SQ8 slots between regular Q8 and RS Q8
Audi's new SQ8 SUV is open for bookings as of March 10.
You can reserve yours online or via the myAudi Connect app with a ₹5 lakh token.
The SQ8 slots between the regular Q8 (₹1.13 crore) and the sportier RS Q8 (₹2.34 crore), offering a sweet spot for performance fans.
SUV draws power from twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine
Under the hood is a beefy 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 pumping out 507hp and 770 Nm of torque, good for a quick 0-100km/h sprint in just over four seconds.
It's packed with adaptive air suspension, all-wheel steering, and quattro all-wheel drive for sharp handling.
It gets Bang & Olufsen audio system, multi-zone climate control
Step in and you get a driver display with S-specific graphics and dual digital screens for instruments and infotainment, an available Bang & Olufsen audio system, panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, and powered seats with heating, ventilation, and massage functions, all set up for serious comfort on every drive.