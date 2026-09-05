Audi India to launch 3rd generation Q3 SUV October 16

The new Q3 packs a 2.0-liter turbo-gasoline engine (204hp, 320 Nm), a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and Quattro all-wheel drive likely to be standard fitment across the Q3 range.

Highlights include split headlamps with custom DRLs, stylish 18-inch alloy wheels, an illuminated rear logo, plus a techy cabin with dual screens, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a 360-degree camera.

Priced between ₹55-60 lakh (ex-showroom), it'll compete with BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and Mini Countryman C.