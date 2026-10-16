Audi launches 2026 Q3 in India starting at ₹51.99L ex-showroom
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Audi just dropped the 2026 Q3 in India, starting at ₹51.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
You get two variants, Nova and Zenith, both running on a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine with quattro all-wheel drive, zipping from 0-100km/h in 7.1 seconds.
Q3 packs digital cockpit panoramic sunroof
The new Q3 packs LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and your pick of stylish alloy wheels (multi-spoke for Nova, aero for Zenith).
Inside, there's a digital cockpit, wireless smartphone connectivity, power-adjustable front seats, and three-zone climate control.
Safety-wise, you get, and if you go for Zenith, extras like a head-up display and SONOS sound system.