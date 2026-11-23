Audi launches AI app handling Outlook and Teams while driving
Audi is rolling out an AI-powered app that lets you handle Outlook emails and Teams meetings hands-free while driving.
Launching in select models across 28 European countries from 2026, the app uses voice commands so you can stay productive on your commute without taking your eyes off the road.
Audi 1st with mobile work agent
Built with Cerence AI and Microsoft, the app makes Audi the first car brand to offer a Mobile Work Agent using Microsoft's productivity tools.
The app keeps your work data secure with Microsoft Intune, Entra, and Purview and will start off supporting German and English.
Look for it in models like the A6, Q5, and Q9 via the MMI experience pro package or Audi Function Store, with more languages coming soon.