Audi launches locally built 2026 Q3 in India at ₹51.99L
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Audi's 2026 Q3 is now on sale in India, starting at ₹51.99 lakh.
This third-generation luxury SUV comes in two trims, Nova and Zenith, and runs on a turbo-gasoline engine.
Built locally at Audi's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant, deliveries are underway.
Audi Q3 features Matrix LED, Sonos
The new Q3 stands out with its split headlights, digital Matrix LED tech, and bold honeycomb grille.
Inside, there are dual digital screens and a sleek four-spoke steering wheel with touch controls for that futuristic vibe.
Comfort gets an upgrade too: think panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, a 12-speaker Sonos sound system, plus top-notch safety with nine airbags and advanced driver assistance systems.