Audi launches locally built 2026 Q3 in India at ₹51.99L

The new Q3 stands out with its split headlights, digital Matrix LED tech, and bold honeycomb grille.

Inside, there are dual digital screens and a sleek four-spoke steering wheel with touch controls for that futuristic vibe.

Comfort gets an upgrade too: think panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, a 12-speaker Sonos sound system, plus top-notch safety with nine airbags and advanced driver assistance systems.