Audi previews 2027 Q9 with reduced piano black trim
Audi has previewed its 2027 Q9 SUV, and the big news is inside: it's saying goodbye to most of that shiny piano-black trim that collects fingerprints and scratches way too easily.
Instead, you'll see more matte and textured finishes for a cleaner, more practical vibe.
Some glossy bits still stick around on things like steering wheel buttons—so it's not a total makeover yet, but it's definitely a step in a new direction.
Audi Q9 offers 3rd row seating
The Q9 is now Audi's largest SUV, complete with third-row seats and aimed at rivals like the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS.
It's filling in as the flagship while the A8 takes a break.
The design mixes old-school luxury with hints of what's next for Audi interiors: think less gloss, smaller screens, and more physical controls coming soon with future models like the Concept C concept.