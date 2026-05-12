Audi previews 2027 Q9 with reduced piano black trim Auto May 12, 2026

Audi has previewed its 2027 Q9 SUV, and the big news is inside: it's saying goodbye to most of that shiny piano-black trim that collects fingerprints and scratches way too easily.

Instead, you'll see more matte and textured finishes for a cleaner, more practical vibe.

Some glossy bits still stick around on things like steering wheel buttons—so it's not a total makeover yet, but it's definitely a step in a new direction.