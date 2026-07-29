Audi reveals Q9, biggest SUV yet, priced €108,400, India assembly
Audi just revealed the Q9, its biggest SUV ever and a fresh flagship for the brand. With three rows of seats, it's set to take on the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS.
Production is happening in Slovakia, but India gets its turn in mid-2027 with local assembly.
Starting price? €108,400 (about ₹1.18 crore before taxes).
Audi Q9 Matrix LED 3.0L diesel
The Q9 packs some cool tech: Digital Matrix LED headlights that can project symbols onto the road, sleek OLED taillights, and soft-close doors.
You get either seven seats or a six-seat option with captain's chairs for extra comfort.
Inside, there's a triple-screen dash setup, panoramic sunroof, and a 22-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.
Power comes from a 3.0-liter V-6 diesel engine with Quattro all-wheel drive across three trims: Advanced, S Line, and the sporty SQ9.
Global deliveries kick off in November 2026.