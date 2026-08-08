Audi revives A2 as sleek e-tron MPV with 58-kWh battery
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Audi says the upcoming A2 e-tron, a modern electric reboot of its classic 1999 MPV.
Launching in fall 2026, this EV packs a 58-kWh battery for up to 454km on one charge.
With its super-sleek design and a drag coefficient of just 0.24, Audi says it's the most aerodynamic ride in its class.
Fast 10-80% charging in 26 minutes
The A2 e-tron can juice up from 10% to 80% in only 26 minutes and even lets you power devices or back up your home thanks to bidirectional charging.
It offers 190hp, adjustable regenerative braking, split headlamps, and a sporty sloping roof.
Expected price is around €33,000 ($38,000), putting it up against rivals like the Kia EV3 and Renault Scenic when deliveries start before the year is out.