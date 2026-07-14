Audi RS Q5 spotted as brand's 1st PHEV performance SUV
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Audi's RS Q5 is making waves as the brand's first high-performance plug-in hybrid SUV, spotted in fresh spy shots.
It sports bold, double-oval exhausts and wider wheel arches, hinting at serious power.
The yellow sticker confirms it's a hybrid (rumored to pack a 630-horsepower V6 and a big battery) marking Audi Sport's move toward electrified performance.
SQ9 and next RS6 join Audi
The RS Q5 is part of Audi's big lineup shakeup, with new models like the SQ9 and next-generation RS6 joining the roster, while older favorites like the A1 and Q2 are being phased out.
Porsche's upcoming Macan (built on the same platform) might share parts with the RS Q5, thanks to Volkswagen Group's cost-sharing strategy.