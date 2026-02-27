Audi slashes E5 Sportback's price to boost sales in China
Audi just cut the starting price of its E5 Sportback in China by a combined ¥30,000, now closer to rivals like Zeekr 007 GT and Xiaomi SU7.
The move comes after slower-than-expected sales—despite 10,000 pre-orders at launch, only 7,070 cars have sold so far.
Audi's hoping this discount helps the E5 Sportback catch up.
You get to pick from four versions (RWD or AWD), plus flexible financing: five years with zero interest or seven years at a low rate.
The car charges super fast—370km of range in just 10 minutes with its 800V system.
It also packs a Snapdragon 8295 chip for brains, adaptive air suspension for comfort, and immersive speakers, including headrest speakers.
With the new lower price and solid tech features, the E5 Sportback is looking like a much better deal if you're eyeing an electric ride in China right now.