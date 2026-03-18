Audi SQ8 performance SUV launched in India at ₹1.77 crore

Audi's new SQ8 performance SUV is here, priced at ₹1.77 crore (ex-showroom). This model joins the Q8 and RS Q8 in Audi's lineup. Bookings are open now for a ₹5 lakh token, via Audi India's website and the myAudi Connect app.

The SQ8's engine delivers a thrilling driving experience The SQ8 packs a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with 507hp and 770 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed auto gearbox and quattro all-wheel drive.

It sprints from 0-100km/h in just 4.1 seconds, quicker than the regular Q8 but not quite as fast as the RS Q8.

It comes with luxe features like powered massage seats You get Matrix LED headlights, big wheels (21- to 23-inch) and, inside, dual 12.3-inch screens, a panoramic sunroof, powered massage seats, and a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, all adding up to a pretty luxe experience.