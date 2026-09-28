Audi starts local Q3 assembly in Maharashtra, launch October 16
Auto
Audi has started locally assembling its latest Q3 SUV at its Maharashtra plant, making it more accessible for Indian buyers.
Bookings are open with a ₹1 lakh deposit, and the official launch is set for October 16, 2026.
Expect prices between ₹55 and ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom).
Q3 features dual screens and AWD
The third-generation Q3 gets a fresh look with split headlamps, customizable DRLs, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
Inside, you'll find a dual-screen dashboard (12.8-inch infotainment and 11.9-inch driver display), leather seats, a Sonos sound system, and a panoramic sunroof: pretty luxe vibes all around.
It runs on a punchy 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine with AWD and goes up against rivals like the Mercedes GLA and BMW X1.