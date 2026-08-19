Audi teases all-new Q3 SUV for India launch August 25
Audi just dropped a teaser for the all-new Q3 SUV, which is hitting Indian roads on August 25, 2026.
The fresh look features a bigger honeycomb grille and sleek split headlamps with Matrix LED tech.
Around back, you get split taillights connected by a lower bar, plus the option for OLED lighting and glowing Audi branding for extra flair.
Audi Q3 interior, 2.0L 204-hp ₹60L
Inside, the next-gen Q3 packs an 11.9-inch digital cluster and a 12.8-inch touchscreen.
There's a new three-spoke steering wheel, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and Level 2 driver assists to make drives smoother.
Power comes from a familiar 2.0L turbo-petrol engine (204-hp), paired with all-wheel drive and a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
Expected price? Around ₹60 lakh, ready to take on rivals like the Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1.