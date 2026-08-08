Audi to refresh India SUV range with Q6 e-tron 2027
Audi's giving its SUV lineup in India a major refresh by 2027.
First up is the Q6 e-tron, launching mid-2027 as Audi's first locally assembled electric SUV.
After that, the updated Q5 arrives in October, followed by a new-look Q7 in December, so if you're into premium SUVs or EVs, there's a lot coming your way.
Audi Q6 85L, Q5 Q7 updates
The Q6 e-tron rides on Volkswagen Group's 800-volt PPE platform and features a big battery plus three slick screens inside, including an 11.9-inch digital driver display and a 14.5-inch touchscreen. Price? Expect ₹85 lakh.
The next-generation Q5 gets sportier looks, dual screens, and Audi's localized 265-hp turbo-petrol engine with Quattro AWD for all-weather grip.
The new third-generation Q7 keeps its roomy three-row setup but adds sharper styling and sticks with its powerful V-6 turbo-petrol engine for India.