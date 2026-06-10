2027 Audi Q7 arrives with better tech, more luxury

Interior upgrades

It offers premium inlays and open-pore woods

The new Audi Q7 will be available in six- or seven-passenger configurations. The captain's chairs in the second row are as comfortable as those in the front row. The interior features premium inlays and open-pore woods, giving it a more luxurious feel. The SUV also comes with two Qi wireless chargers that use MagSafe technology to keep your phone connected to the power source.