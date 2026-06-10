2027 Audi Q7 arrives with better tech, more luxury
What's the story
Audi has unveiled the third-generation Q7, a luxury SUV that comes with two powerful powertrains and advanced technology. The new model also features a sportier SQ7 variant, both of which are set to enhance Audi's SUV lineup. The 2027 Audi Q7 will be built in Bratislava and is expected to hit dealer lots by late 2026. Pricing details will be revealed later this year.
Tech
The SUV features Digital Matrix LED headlights
The 2027 Audi Q7 comes with Digital Matrix LED headlights and adaptive driving beam capabilities, a first for the US market. The system improves forward visibility while reducing glare for oncoming motorists. The rear lights can display one of eight digital signatures, and the turn signals project a pattern on the ground when activated.
Interior upgrades
It offers premium inlays and open-pore woods
The new Audi Q7 will be available in six- or seven-passenger configurations. The captain's chairs in the second row are as comfortable as those in the front row. The interior features premium inlays and open-pore woods, giving it a more luxurious feel. The SUV also comes with two Qi wireless chargers that use MagSafe technology to keep your phone connected to the power source.
Sunroof features
The panoramic sunroof can be upgraded
The 2027 Audi Q7 offers a panoramic sunroof that can be upgraded with personalized ambient lighting. It comes with a Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal layer, which lets you switch between an opaque and transparent view across nine segments of the glass. This innovative feature adds another layer of customization to the already advanced SUV.
Engine specs
The SUV is powered by a twin-turbocharged V6 engine
The 2027 Audi Q7 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine, producing 429hp and 599Nm of torque. It can go from 0-97km/h in just 4.8 seconds. The sportier SQ7 variant gets a more powerful twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 mill that delivers an impressive output of up to 591hp and torque of up to 800Nm, taking just 3.7 seconds to hit the same speed.