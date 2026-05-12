Audi unveils Q9 SUV to rival BMW X7 and Mercedes

Curved OLED, executive seats, hybrid engines

Inside, there's a curved OLED panoramic display that blends driving info with entertainment, plus a separate screen for your co-pilot.

Physical buttons are swapped for haptic touch controls for a cleaner look. The Q9 also supports over-the-air updates to keep things fresh.

You can pick six or seven seats; go for "Executive" captain chairs if you want heated, cooled, and massaging seats in the back.

There's also a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting that doubles as safety alerts when doors open.

Hybrid engines round out the package for better performance and efficiency.