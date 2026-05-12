Audi unveils Q9 SUV to rival BMW X7 and Mercedes
Audi just pulled the wraps off its new Q9 SUV, and it's clearly aiming to outshine rivals like the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS.
The Q9 stands out with a high-tech, spacious interior and comfort features that make long drives feel easy.
Curved OLED, executive seats, hybrid engines
Inside, there's a curved OLED panoramic display that blends driving info with entertainment, plus a separate screen for your co-pilot.
Physical buttons are swapped for haptic touch controls for a cleaner look. The Q9 also supports over-the-air updates to keep things fresh.
You can pick six or seven seats; go for "Executive" captain chairs if you want heated, cooled, and massaging seats in the back.
There's also a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting that doubles as safety alerts when doors open.
Hybrid engines round out the package for better performance and efficiency.