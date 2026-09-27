Why Audi and Volkswagen have recalled 2.8M vehicles worldwide
What's the story
Audi and Volkswagen have announced a major recall of over 2.8 million vehicles worldwide. The decision comes after a potentially faulty screw connection on the steering gear. The issue may lead to steering failure in about 2.86 million VW and Audi vehicles globally, increasing the risk of an accident under certain conditions.
Issue
Investigation into potential steering failure
The KBA investigation revealed that corrosion could cause a bolt securing the steering gear to break.
This could lead to loss of steering control, increasing accident risk.
The issue is currently marked as "under investigation" on the authority's website, indicating that a final assessment is still pending.
The affected models include Audi Q3 and VW Golf, Golf Variant, Tiguan, Touran and Caddy.
Manufacturer response
Audi's precautionary recall
Audi has initiated a "precautionary recall" after internal inspections revealed that road salt and other environmental conditions could corrode a screw securing the steering system in some Q3 vehicles over time.
If corrosion progresses, it could impair the steering system.
The affected vehicles include Audi Q3 models manufactured between October 31, 2017 and May 23, 2024 with a specific combination of steering system and front-axle subframe.
Affected vehicles
Affected Volkswagen and Audi vehicles
The Volkswagen models affected by this recall were produced between September 24, 2013 and July 1, 2024. Globally, nearly 2.16 million Volkswagen vehicles could be affected, including nearly 900,000 in Germany alone. Over 696,000 Audi vehicles could also be impacted worldwide with 58,555 in Germany.
Repair details
Recall initiated as precautionary measure
The KBA has confirmed that it is not aware of any related incidents involving damage or injury.
The recall comes as a precautionary measure after the problem was detected during quality-control checks.
Volkswagen has assured customers that they can continue using their vehicles while waiting for a dealer appointment to replace the affected bolts.
Repairs will be carried out free of charge at authorized workshops.