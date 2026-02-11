Audi's 2026 A6 replaces gas-powered S6
Auto
Audi is ending the gas-powered S6 sedan for 2026 amid struggling sales and a broader lineup reorganization.
Instead, the updated A6—starting at $65,395—steps in with a punchy turbo V6 hybrid (362hp, 551Nm torque) under the hood.
The 2026 A6 sprints from 0-97km/h in 4.5 seconds and comes standard with all-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch.
Want more? The Sport Plus package adds sport suspension, rear steering, bigger wheels, and red brake calipers for extra flair.
The old S6 packed more power (444hp) but its gas days are over.
Still, Audi isn't ditching performance: electric options like the S6 E-Tron Sportback and other high-performance models like the RS6 Avant are keeping that sporty spirit alive for the future.