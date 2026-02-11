Audi's 2026 A6 replaces gas-powered S6

The 2026 A6 sprints from 0-97km/h in 4.5 seconds and comes standard with all-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch. Want more? The Sport Plus package adds sport suspension, rear steering, bigger wheels, and red brake calipers for extra flair.

Electric options like the S6 E-Tron Sportback are keeping that sporty spirit alive for the future

The old S6 packed more power (444hp) but its gas days are over.

Still, Audi isn't ditching performance: electric options like the S6 E-Tron Sportback and other high-performance models like the RS6 Avant are keeping that sporty spirit alive for the future.