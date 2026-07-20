Audi's A2 e-tron prototype to debut as electric hatchback 2026
Audi's A2 E-Tron prototype was recently spotted, and it's rolling out as a fully electric hatchback in fall 2026.
The design mixes old-school vibes, like winglet-style door handles and a rear spoiler that splits the rear window, with modern touches.
Its unique half-hatchback, half-minivan shape stays, and those 19-inch Bridgestone Turanza tires are all about boosting efficiency.
A2 e-tron estimated 629km range
Built on Volkswagen's MEB platform (the same as the ID.3 Neo), the A2 E-Tron might offer up to 79 kWh batteries for an estimated 391-mile range.
It sports Audi's signature split headlights and hints at a dual-screen interior setup.
Expect pricing to start above €33,995, making it more affordable than bigger EVs like the Q4 E-Tron but still packed with standout features for anyone eyeing their first electric ride.