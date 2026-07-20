Audi's A2 e-tron prototype to debut as electric hatchback 2026

Audi's A2 E-Tron prototype was recently spotted, and it's rolling out as a fully electric hatchback in fall 2026.

The design mixes old-school vibes, like winglet-style door handles and a rear spoiler that splits the rear window, with modern touches.

Its unique half-hatchback, half-minivan shape stays, and those 19-inch Bridgestone Turanza tires are all about boosting efficiency.