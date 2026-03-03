Audi's Concept C goes into production as electric sports coupe
Audi says the Concept C, a sleek electric two-seater, will launch within two years (by March 2028); a specific 2027 production or global launch date is not confirmed, and US sales timing has not been specified.
First shown off as a near-final prototype last September, the Concept C also kicks off Audi's fresh design direction for future models.
Concept C is built on same platform as Porsche's EVs
The Concept C is compact but sporty—think 4.52 m (178.0-inch) or 4.05 m (159.4-inch) and just over 50-inch tall, with rear-wheel drive and an 800-volt battery setup for fast charging.
It features a retractable targa roof, minimalist interior with foldable displays, and no rear window for that ultra-modern vibe.
Built on the same platform as Porsche's upcoming electric sports cars.
Production version will likely be priced between $55K and $160K
Audi expects to sell these in the low five-digit range each year, with pricing likely between about $55K (like the last TT) and over $160K (like the R8).
Despite some rumors about cancelation, Audi says their "C-Sport" project—developed alongside Porsche and nicknamed "TT Moment 2.0"—is moving ahead as planned.