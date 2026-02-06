Audi's Concept C will go into production as 'TT' replacement

The Concept C stretches about 159.4-inch long. It runs on a rear-drive electric motor with speedy 800-volt charging; Audi 's design materials describe a central-battery layout, though a driving report says the prototype's battery is situated behind the passengers. Style-wise, you get a power-retractable hardtop, bold vertical grille, four-piece lights, and big 21-inch wheels.

Inside, there are sleek anodized aluminum controls for that signature "Audi click," plus a foldable 10.4-inch screen and natural materials and a tone-on-tone color palette.

Audi says the production car 'will look a lot like this,' and it'll likely share its platform with Porsche's next-gen electric 718.

If you're into sporty EVs with luxury vibes, this one might be worth watching!