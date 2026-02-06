Audi's Concept C will go into production as 'TT' replacement
Audi's new Concept C, a fully electric two-seater sports car, is set to hit production in 2027.
It's designed to fill the gap left by the TT and R8, with CEO Gernot Dollner saying he expects to sell 'a very low five-digit number' worldwide.
Audi expects the Concept C's starting price to fall between the TT's ($60,000) and the R8's ($160,000).
The Concept C stretches about 159.4-inch long
The Concept C stretches about 159.4-inch long.
It runs on a rear-drive electric motor with speedy 800-volt charging; Audi's design materials describe a central-battery layout, though a driving report says the prototype's battery is situated behind the passengers.
Style-wise, you get a power-retractable hardtop, bold vertical grille, four-piece lights, and big 21-inch wheels.
Inside, there are sleek anodized aluminum controls for signature 'Audi click'
Inside, there are sleek anodized aluminum controls for that signature "Audi click," plus a foldable 10.4-inch screen and natural materials and a tone-on-tone color palette.
Audi says the production car 'will look a lot like this,' and it'll likely share its platform with Porsche's next-gen electric 718.
If you're into sporty EVs with luxury vibes, this one might be worth watching!