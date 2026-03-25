Audi's new EV drops the 4 rings for a

The E7X offers 2 battery options

The E7X stands out with sleek LED lighting, flush door handles, and a bold wraparound light bar.

It runs on a new platform and offers two battery options, 100 kWh or 109.3 kWh, giving up to 751km of range per charge.

Performance-wise, you can pick between rear-wheel drive (402hp) or all-wheel drive (671hp), with the fastest version hitting 0-100km/h in under four seconds.

Audi has yet to reveal the E7X interior; full interior details will be unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show.

The E7X will make its debut at the Beijing Auto Show.