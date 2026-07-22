Audi's new Q3 SUV arriving in India this October

The new Q3 stands out with split headlamps, slim LED DRLs, a bigger hexagonal grille, and an illuminated Audi logo.

It's grown in size too (now 4,531mm long and 1,859mm wide) with optional OLED tail lamps at the back.

Inside, you'll find a dual-screen setup, sporty flat-bottom steering wheel, fewer physical buttons, and likely a big 12.8-inch infotainment system plus advanced driver assists.

Under the hood is an upgraded 2.0-liter turbo gasoline engine (204hp) paired with Quattro all-wheel drive.

Expected price? Around ₹50 lakh, lining up against the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.