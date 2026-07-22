Audi's new Q3 SUV arriving in India this October
Audi's next-generation Q3 SUV is landing in India this October, bringing a fresh look and updated tech after four years.
Spy shots hint at a bolder design and some cool new features that set it apart from the outgoing model.
Audi Q3 gets split headlamps, 204hp
The new Q3 stands out with split headlamps, slim LED DRLs, a bigger hexagonal grille, and an illuminated Audi logo.
It's grown in size too (now 4,531mm long and 1,859mm wide) with optional OLED tail lamps at the back.
Inside, you'll find a dual-screen setup, sporty flat-bottom steering wheel, fewer physical buttons, and likely a big 12.8-inch infotainment system plus advanced driver assists.
Under the hood is an upgraded 2.0-liter turbo gasoline engine (204hp) paired with Quattro all-wheel drive.
Expected price? Around ₹50 lakh, lining up against the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.