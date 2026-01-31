Audi's new vertical grille will debut on Concept C roadster

Concept C and A4 e-tron

Concept C, Audi's electric roadster (and spiritual TT successor), debuted this new grille in Milan and is set to make its next appearance at IAA Mobility in Munich.

It stands out with slim lights, a central battery layout, and a retractable hardtop.

Looking ahead, the A4 e-tron will be Audi's first production car on Volkswagen's SSP platform to feature this rectangular grille—expect it in a future model; the source does not give a year.