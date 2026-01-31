Audi's new vertical grille will debut on Concept C roadster
Audi is giving its entire lineup a fresh face—every upcoming model will rock a narrow, vertical grille, replacing the classic trapezoidal one.
This bold shift was confirmed by design chief Massimo Frascella in January 2026 and first appeared on the Concept C electric roadster.
Concept C and A4 e-tron
Concept C, Audi's electric roadster (and spiritual TT successor), debuted this new grille in Milan and is set to make its next appearance at IAA Mobility in Munich.
It stands out with slim lights, a central battery layout, and a retractable hardtop.
Looking ahead, the A4 e-tron will be Audi's first production car on Volkswagen's SSP platform to feature this rectangular grille—expect it in a future model; the source does not give a year.
Frascella's vision for Audi interiors
Frascella (year of appointment not specified in the source) wants Audi interiors to have fewer screens and more physical buttons for a cleaner feel.
CEO Gernot Dollner says clarity is key as Audi prepares to join Formula 1 (the source does not state a year), part of their push to amp up that sporty edge.