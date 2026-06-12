Audi's Nuvolari 499-unit hybrid in Nardo testing before 2027 deliveries Auto Jun 12, 2026

Audi's new Nuvolari supercar is officially in testing at Italy's Nardo circuit.

This plug-in hybrid coupe, kept under wraps until last week, will be ultra-rare with only 499 units planned.

The current tests are all about dialing in performance ahead of its first deliveries in 2027.