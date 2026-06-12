Audi's Nuvolari 499-unit hybrid in Nardo testing before 2027 deliveries
Audi's new Nuvolari supercar is officially in testing at Italy's Nardo circuit.
This plug-in hybrid coupe, kept under wraps until last week, will be ultra-rare with only 499 units planned.
The current tests are all about dialing in performance ahead of its first deliveries in 2027.
Nuvolari shares Lamborghini Temerario platform
Sharing its platform with Lamborghini's Temerario, the Nuvolari packs a twin-turbo V-8 hybrid setup pushing out a wild 987hp.
Its bold design hints at what future Audis might look like.
Price tag? €600,000, making it nearly twice as expensive as the Temerario.
Nuvolari orders expected late 2026
Audi CEO Gernot Dollner has teased a convertible Spyder version down the line.
European orders are expected to open late 2026, while testing continues at both Nardo and Germany's Nurburgring to fine-tune this limited-edition machine.