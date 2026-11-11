Average new car price hits record $51,109 in October 2026
Thinking about buying a new car? The average price has jumped to $51,109 as of October 2026, a record high, according to Kelley Blue Book.
That's up $649 from last month and 2.1% higher than this time last year.
The main reason? More people are choosing bigger rides like SUVs and pickup trucks, which tend to cost more.
Midsize SUVs overtake compact SUVs
Mid-size SUVs have now overtaken compact SUVs as the most popular choice, with sales up nearly 10% compared with last year.
In fact, together, these five segments accounted for 64.4% of all new-vehicle sales in October.
With full-size pickups averaging almost $67,912 each, it's clear that America's love for larger vehicles is pushing overall prices higher than ever.