Avore launches EX1, EX2, EX2S electric bikes from ₹1.24L

Avore just dropped three new electric motorcycles, the EX1, EX2, and EX2S, starting at ₹1.24 lakh for the first 10,000 buyers (then ₹1,34,999).

These bikes are all about solid range (up to 260km) and zippy top speeds up to 114km/h, making them a fresh option for anyone eyeing an eco-friendly ride with some punch.