Avore launches EX1, EX2, EX2S electric bikes from ₹1.24L
Auto
Avore just dropped three new electric motorcycles, the EX1, EX2, and EX2S, starting at ₹1.24 lakh for the first 10,000 buyers (then ₹1,34,999).
These bikes are all about solid range (up to 260km) and zippy top speeds up to 114km/h, making them a fresh option for anyone eyeing an eco-friendly ride with some punch.
Avore models offer 160km to 260km
The lineup covers different needs: the EX1 is the entry model with a 160km range; the mid-tier EX2 bumps that up to 255km; and the top-end EX2S goes up to 260km plus six riding modes.
All models come loaded with a big 7-inch display and LED headlamps for style points; the EX1 and EX2 also get Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, CBS disk brakes for safety, and a 5-year battery warranty.