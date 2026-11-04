Ayrton Senna's 1991 Honda NSX sells for £871,250 in London
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A 1991 Honda NSX that once belonged to Formula One legend Ayrton Senna has just made history, selling for £871,250 at RM Sotheby's in London, way above its original estimate.
This sale not only sets a new record for any NSX but also highlights how much Senna's legacy still means to fans and collectors.
Sotheby's posts UK car auction record
Nicknamed the "Hosepipe" after photos of Senna washing it, this NSX has quite the backstory: it started out in Portugal back in 1991 and made its way back to Japan in 2024 before hitting the auction block.
The previous auction record for an NSX was $1,164,000, so this one really raised the bar.
Plus, RM Sotheby's pulled off the highest-grossing car auction ever in the UK with £36,550,950 raised overall.