Ayrton Senna's 1991 Honda NSX sells for £871,250 in London

Nicknamed the "Hosepipe" after photos of Senna washing it, this NSX has quite the backstory: it started out in Portugal back in 1991 and made its way back to Japan in 2024 before hitting the auction block.

The previous auction record for an NSX was $1,164,000, so this one really raised the bar.

Plus, RM Sotheby's pulled off the highest-grossing car auction ever in the UK with £36,550,950 raised overall.