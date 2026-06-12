Baidu approved to deploy AmiGo robotaxis with PostBus in Switzerland
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Baidu just got the go-ahead to launch its self-driving AmiGo robotaxis in eastern Switzerland, teaming up with Swiss public transport operator PostBus.
The big plan? To roll out Europe's largest fully driverless public transport system by early 2027, though that depends on meeting all safety and regulatory checks.
RT6 cars offer Level 4 autonomy
AmiGo will use Apollo Go's RT6 electric cars, each packed with more than 30 sensors and space for three passengers.
These cars can handle driving themselves in certain conditions (Level 4 autonomy), and you will be able to book a ride straight from an app.
This move is a huge step for Baidu as it expands beyond search engines and dives deeper into AI-powered tech and global mobility.