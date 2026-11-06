Bajaj Auto crosses 1 million Chetak EV sales in India
Auto
Bajaj Auto just crossed a big milestone: over 1 million Chetak electric scooters sold in India since its launch in January 2020.
This puts Bajaj in the same league as Ola Electric and TVS Motor Company as one of the few Indian brands to hit this number.
Chetak sales rose 168% in 2024
Chetak sales have really taken off since 2024, jumping by 168% that year and growing another 39% in 2025.
In 2026 alone, Bajaj has already sold over 400,000 scooters, a huge 73% jump from last year.
Thanks to this surge, Bajaj now holds a solid 22% share of India's electric two-wheeler market, just behind TVS.
With strong festive season sales coming up, they're on track for even bigger numbers by year-end.