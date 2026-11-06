Bajaj Auto crosses 1 million Chetak EV sales in India

Chetak sales have really taken off since 2024, jumping by 168% that year and growing another 39% in 2025.

In 2026 alone, Bajaj has already sold over 400,000 scooters, a huge 73% jump from last year.

Thanks to this surge, Bajaj now holds a solid 22% share of India's electric two-wheeler market, just behind TVS.

With strong festive season sales coming up, they're on track for even bigger numbers by year-end.