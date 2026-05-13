Bajaj Auto Hero MotoCorp and Ather Energy hike 2-wheeler prices
Auto
Electric two-wheeler companies like Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, and Ather Energy are raising prices as raw materials become a lot more expensive.
Lithium (used in batteries) has jumped from $8 to $24 per kilogram, and lithium-ion cells now cost 30% to 50% more.
Supply chain issues and global tensions aren't helping either.
Two-wheeler makers face higher input costs
Bajaj Auto expects its expenses to rise by about 4% the quarter ended March, while Hero MotoCorp is seeing high single-digit inflation for materials.
Ather bumped its prices by ₹4,000 earlier this year to handle the squeeze.
Plus, with AI technology booming, parts like memory chips are getting pricier too, so companies like Ather are redesigning scooters to use less costly materials moving forward.