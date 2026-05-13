Bajaj Auto Hero MotoCorp and Ather Energy hike 2-wheeler prices

Two-wheeler makers face higher input costs

Bajaj Auto expects its expenses to rise by about 4% the quarter ended March, while Hero MotoCorp is seeing high single-digit inflation for materials.

Ather bumped its prices by ₹4,000 earlier this year to handle the squeeze.

Plus, with AI technology booming, parts like memory chips are getting pricier too, so companies like Ather are redesigning scooters to use less costly materials moving forward.