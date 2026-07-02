Bajaj Auto posts 28% June sales rise driven by exports

Bajaj Auto 2-wheelers cross 3.8L

Two-wheeler sales were up by 30%, crossing the 3.8 lakh mark thanks to a huge boost in exports (up nearly half). Domestic two-wheeler numbers also rose by 12%.

For the April-June quarter overall, Bajaj sold over 14.3 lakh vehicles, a solid 29% increase, with exports jumping an impressive 54%.

Even their commercial vehicle segment saw growth with an 18% rise last month.