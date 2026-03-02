Bajaj Auto reports 27% YoY sales growth in February
Bajaj Auto just clocked a 27% sales boost in February 2026, moving over 4.48 lakh vehicles compared to last year.
Both home and overseas markets saw strong growth, with two-wheeler exports slightly outpacing domestic two-wheeler sales.
Even with fewer selling days in February, the company kept up its momentum from January.
Pulsar continues to drive sales
The Pulsar range is still a crowd favorite, helping two-wheeler sales rise by 27%.
Commercial vehicles weren't left behind either—they shot up by 30%, especially thanks to a big jump in overseas demand (up 43%).
The source does not report cumulative sales for the financial year; the nearly 47 lakh figure is unverified.
Bajaj's rising global presence
If you're into bikes or just tracking big moves in Indian industry, Bajaj's numbers show how the company is making waves globally—and how popular models like Pulsar keep shaping what people ride here.