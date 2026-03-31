Bajaj Auto says KTM RC facelift, twin 390 possible 2027

KTM Bajaj Auto twin-engine under-500cc spotted

KTM and Bajaj are working on a new twin-cylinder engine under 500 cc, which has already been spotted on test bikes. The CF Moto prototype seen abroad isn't the same.

Plus, after GST 2.0 kicks in, expect more models under 350 cc, giving riders more options and helping Bajaj tap into tax benefits.

The current 390-cc bikes will stick around too, so there'll be something for everyone.