Bajaj Auto says KTM RC facelift, twin 390 possible 2027
KTM's next-generation RC series is due for an update toward the end of 2027, as shared by Manik Nangia, president of Probiking at Bajaj Auto, during the KTM Cup season three finale.
Expect a fresh look with new LED headlights and winglets.
While engine details are still under wraps, there's buzz about the RC 390 moving from a single to a twin-cylinder setup for extra punch.
KTM Bajaj Auto twin-engine under-500cc spotted
KTM and Bajaj are working on a new twin-cylinder engine under 500 cc, which has already been spotted on test bikes. The CF Moto prototype seen abroad isn't the same.
Plus, after GST 2.0 kicks in, expect more models under 350 cc, giving riders more options and helping Bajaj tap into tax benefits.
The current 390-cc bikes will stick around too, so there'll be something for everyone.