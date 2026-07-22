Bajaj Auto to launch 10 new Pulsar and Chetak variants
Auto
Bajaj Auto is about to shake things up with 10 new two-wheelers launching over the next six weeks.
Among them are all-new Pulsar models in the 125cc and 150cc categories, with the next-generation Pulsar 125 already spotted in testing.
The company is also planning new Chetak electric scooter variants, aiming to grab attention ahead of the festive season.
Bajaj Auto raises production over 25%
To keep up with demand, Bajaj is boosting its annual production by over 25%, taking it from around 7 million to more than 9 million units.
This expansion will cover electric scooters, premium bikes, and select fuel-powered three-wheeler models, helping Bajaj stay on track after a strong quarter that saw strong revenue and a big jump in exports.