Bajaj Auto to launch electric motorcycles FY2028, increase Chetak production
Auto
Bajaj Auto is gearing up to roll out electric motorcycles by fiscal 2028, moving beyond its popular Chetak scooter.
To keep up with growing demand (and some supply hiccups), the company plans to boost Chetak production from 50,000 to 60,000 units a month.
This comes as rivals like TVS and Hero MotoCorp are also stepping up their electric vehicle game.
Bajaj Auto Q1 profit rises 42.3%
Bajaj just posted a solid first quarter, with profits jumping 42.3% and revenue up by over a third.
Electric vehicles now make up nearly 30% of its domestic revenue, a big sign of where things are headed.
Exports are booming too, especially thanks to rising demand in Latin America and Africa.