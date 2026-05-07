Bajaj Chetak hits 727,779 sales in India by May 6, 2026
Bajaj's electric scooter, the Chetak, just rolled past 727,779 sales in India, hitting 727,779 units as of May 6, 2026.
That puts it in the same league as Ola Electric and TVS Motor Company for this milestone.
What's wild is that nearly 80% of these sales happened in just the last two years.
Bajaj Chetak electric scooter share 22%
Chetak's numbers have been on fire: sales more than doubled from FY2024 to FY2025 (up 114%), then grew another 25% in FY2026 to almost 300,000 units.
This boom pushed Bajaj's market share in electric scooters to 20%, up from 11% in FY2024.
In early FY2027 alone (April to early May), it has already sold about 39,500 more electric two-wheelers and bumped its share up to 22%.
Bajaj is keeping things fresh too: it recently updated the Chetak lineup with new features to stay ahead of the competition.