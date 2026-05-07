Bajaj Chetak hits 727,779 sales in India by May 6, 2026

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter share 22%

Chetak's numbers have been on fire: sales more than doubled from FY2024 to FY2025 (up 114%), then grew another 25% in FY2026 to almost 300,000 units.

This boom pushed Bajaj's market share in electric scooters to 20%, up from 11% in FY2024.

In early FY2027 alone (April to early May), it has already sold about 39,500 more electric two-wheelers and bumped its share up to 22%.

Bajaj is keeping things fresh too: it recently updated the Chetak lineup with new features to stay ahead of the competition.