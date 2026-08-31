Bajaj is 2nd Indian brand selling 300,000 plus electric 2-wheelers
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Bajaj just became the second Indian brand to sell over 300,000 electric two-wheelers in 2026.
Its Chetak e-scooters and Yulu e-bikes saw a huge 68% jump in sales compared to last year, with August alone bringing a wild 210% spike over August 2025.
Clearly, Bajaj is making serious moves in the EV scene.
Bajaj could reach 450,000 electric 2-wheelers
Even with these big numbers, Bajaj holds a 22% market share, still behind TVS, which leads with 26%. Ather Energy sits in third place with 17%.
With the festive season coming up, Bajaj could sell up to another 150,000 units by December and possibly hit a record-breaking total of 450,000 for the year.
The race for India's top EV spot is definitely heating up!