Bajaj launches Pulsar N250SS in India at ₹1,59,406 ex-showroom Delhi
Bajaj just dropped the new Pulsar N250SS in India, priced at ₹1,59,406 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
This latest model packs a punch with a 4-valve engine and a 6-speed gearbox for smoother rides.
You also get a 5-inch TFT display that mirrors Google Maps, pretty handy for navigation on the go.
Plus, there are selectable ride modes and a Sports Shifter for easy, clutch-free upshifts.
N250SS gains 25hp, 6-speed gearbox
The N250SS gets a small power bump to 25hp and 22 Nm torque, making it peppier than before. The 6-speed gearbox replaces the five-speed transmission on the outgoing model.
Safety and convenience are covered too: there's ABS with different modes, adjustable levers, USB Type-C charging, a hazard switch, and even Panic Brake Alert, all designed to make your ride safer and more fun.