Bajaj launches Pulsar N250SS in India at ₹1,59,406 ex-showroom Delhi

Bajaj just dropped the new Pulsar N250SS in India, priced at ₹1,59,406 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

This latest model packs a punch with a 4-valve engine and a 6-speed gearbox for smoother rides.

You also get a 5-inch TFT display that mirrors Google Maps, pretty handy for navigation on the go.

Plus, there are selectable ride modes and a Sports Shifter for easy, clutch-free upshifts.