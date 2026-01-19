Bajaj Pulsar 125 (2026) with LED lighting, new graphics reaches showrooms

Under the hood, you get a 124.38cc air-cooled engine delivering 11.8hp of power and 10.8Nm torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox for smooth city rides. Suspension is handled by telescopic front forks and Nitrox twin gas rear shocks, while braking comes from a front disk and rear drum combo—solid for daily commutes.

Price & competition:

Pricing starts at ₹79,048 (ex-showroom) for the Pulsar 125 range; the Pulsar 125 range goes up to ₹87,527.

The Pulsar 125 competes directly with popular picks like the Honda SP 125, TVS Raider 125, and Hero Glamour XTEC—so if you want something stylish yet practical in this segment, it's worth checking out.