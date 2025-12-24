Bajaj Pulsar 150 gets a 2025 refresh—LEDs, new colors, and familiar vibes

Bajaj just rolled out the 2025 Pulsar 150, giving it LED headlamps, LED indicators, and fresh color options while keeping its classic look. The bike comes in three variants: Single Disc, Single Disc UG, and Twin Disc UG.

What's under the hood? You're still getting the tried-and-tested 149.5cc engine with a five-speed gearbox—good for 13.8hp (approximately 13.98hp) at 8,500 rpm and 13.25 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

It meets BS6 Phase-2 norms and is capable of delivering 47.5km/l (ARAI-certified), so it's commuter-friendly without fuss.

Features & pricing that matter Prices start at ₹1.08 lakh (ex-showroom).

All variants ride on sturdy alloy wheels with tubeless tires.

There's Bluetooth connectivity via Bajaj Ride Connect too—so you get call alerts, fuel stats, gear position info right on the digital cluster.