Bajaj Pulsar NS200 updated with TFT, traction control and 25.5hp
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The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 just got a serious refresh.
The new model features a 5-inch TFT display with Google Maps mirroring, plus ride modes and traction control thanks to an electronic throttle-by-wire system.
Power's up too, now at 25.5hp, so you get more punch along with smarter safety.
Pulsar NS200 priced ₹160,374 ex-showroom Delhi
Other upgrades include adjustable levers, a Sports Shifter, Panic Brake Alert, USB Type-C charging, and a hazard switch for extra convenience.
Handling is sharper with thicker front forks and a rear tire, but the classic perimeter frame stays.
All this comes in at ₹160,374 (ex-showroom, Delhi), making it an appealing pick for anyone after style and features without breaking the bank.