Bajaj updates Dominar 400 to 350 cc, 40hp
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Bajaj just dropped an updated Dominar 400, now powered by a slightly smaller 350-cc engine, but don't worry, it is now rated at 40hp and 33 Nm.
The look stays almost the same, with the 373 cc engine badging removed.
Bajaj cuts Dominar price to ₹203,214
The best part? The price is down by nearly ₹37,000, so you can now get the Dominar for ₹203,214 (ex-showroom).
Bajaj says this move is all about making the bike more accessible without losing out on its touring-friendly features.
You still get that six-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch, just at a much friendlier price.