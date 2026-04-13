Bajaj updates Dominar 400 to 350 cc, 40hp

Bajaj cuts Dominar price to ₹203,214

The best part? The price is down by nearly ₹37,000, so you can now get the Dominar for ₹203,214 (ex-showroom).

Bajaj says this move is all about making the bike more accessible without losing out on its touring-friendly features.

You still get that six-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch, just at a much friendlier price.