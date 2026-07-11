Battery as a service cuts upfront EV costs in India

Battery service costs ₹2.3-₹5 per km

While BaaS makes getting an EV easier on your wallet at first, there are ongoing costs to watch out for.

You'll pay between ₹2.3 to ₹5 per kilometer driven, which adds up: driving 15,000km a year at ₹4 per kilometer means shelling out about ₹60,000 yearly just for the battery.

Some models also require you to pay for a minimum number of kilometers each month, even if you don't use them, so be sure to factor in these regular payments before making your decision.