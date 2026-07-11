Battery as a service cuts upfront EV costs in India
Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) is helping more people in India afford electric cars by cutting the upfront price.
Instead of buying the battery with your EV, you pay for it as a service, so cars like the Tata Punch EV can drop from ₹9.7 lakh to ₹6.5 lakh, and Hyundai Creta Electric from ₹18 lakh to ₹11 lakh.
That's a big difference if you're watching your budget.
Battery service costs ₹2.3-₹5 per km
While BaaS makes getting an EV easier on your wallet at first, there are ongoing costs to watch out for.
You'll pay between ₹2.3 to ₹5 per kilometer driven, which adds up: driving 15,000km a year at ₹4 per kilometer means shelling out about ₹60,000 yearly just for the battery.
Some models also require you to pay for a minimum number of kilometers each month, even if you don't use them, so be sure to factor in these regular payments before making your decision.