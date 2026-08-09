Beachman launches special vehicles division, electrifies vintage cars and motorcycles
Toronto-based Beachman just launched its Special Vehicles Division (SVD) to give vintage cars and motorcycles a modern, electric twist.
Their project, a 1974 Honda CB500, got a custom battery pack, passed Ontario's safety checks, and hit the road fully certified.
SVD is all about keeping the classic look while swapping out gasoline engines for clean power.
Beachman's SVD car conversions start C$35,000
SVD has already electrified classics like a 1958 Chevy Apache truck and a 1979 Kawasaki KZ200.
For cars, you can pick custom powertrains or go with donor systems from Tesla or Nissan Leaf, starting at C$35,000 (about $25,000 U.S.).
Motorcycle conversions start at C$10,000 ($7,120 U.S.), using batteries designed to fit right into the original frames, so your vintage ride stays true to its roots but gets a green upgrade.