Beachman launches special vehicles division, electrifies vintage cars and motorcycles

SVD has already electrified classics like a 1958 Chevy Apache truck and a 1979 Kawasaki KZ200.

For cars, you can pick custom powertrains or go with donor systems from Tesla or Nissan Leaf, starting at C$35,000 (about $25,000 U.S.).

Motorcycle conversions start at C$10,000 ($7,120 U.S.), using batteries designed to fit right into the original frames, so your vintage ride stays true to its roots but gets a green upgrade.