Beeline launches Moto II motorcycle navigator in India at ₹22,499

The Moto II is all about rider convenience and safety. Its big color screen and glove-friendly RockerTop two buttons make it easy to use while riding.

Planning routes is straightforward with the free Beeline app or Online Route Planner, plus you can import GPX routes from other platforms.

The device works with worldwide maps and fits a wide range of motorcycles thanks to its universal mount, making it a solid upgrade from using your phone for navigation.