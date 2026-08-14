Beeline launches Moto II motorcycle navigator in India at ₹22,499
Beeline, a U.K.-based company, just launched its Moto II navigation device in India, built especially for motorcyclists.
It offers turn-by-turn directions, a mini-map, and a Compass Mode that keeps things simple on the road.
You can grab the Black Standard version for ₹22,499 or go premium with the Metal Edition in Gunmetal Grey or Silver at ₹24,999 on Amazon India.
Glove-friendly Moto II supports GPX routes
The Moto II is all about rider convenience and safety. Its big color screen and glove-friendly RockerTop two buttons make it easy to use while riding.
Planning routes is straightforward with the free Beeline app or Online Route Planner, plus you can import GPX routes from other platforms.
The device works with worldwide maps and fits a wide range of motorcycles thanks to its universal mount, making it a solid upgrade from using your phone for navigation.