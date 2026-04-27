Beijing Auto Show: Top cars that wowed audiences

The Beijing car show, the world's biggest auto show, is underway with a major focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies. The event highlights China 's growing dominance in the automotive industry, with companies like BYD and Geely taking center stage. Despite their innovative designs and features, these vehicles are unlikely to make it to the US or India anytime soon due to trade restrictions and infrastructure limitations.

Tech giants Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo hypercar Tech giants Xiaomi and Huawei Technologies Co. are no longer smartphone makers. Xiaomi unveiled its Vision Gran Turismo, an all-electric hypercar designed for the racing game Gran Turismo 7. The futuristic concept vehicle features a "wind-sculpted" teardrop design, steer-by-wire technology, and a cocoon-shaped sofa in the cockpit for an immersive gaming experience. Huawei showed off its innovative headlights that can project movies and navigation cues on the road.

Innovative launches BYD's AI-powered Denza Z convertible and Great Tang SUV BYD's upscale brand Denza unveiled the Z Convertible, an AI-powered hypercar with 1,000 brake horsepower and a two-second acceleration time. The company also showcased the Great Tang, a redesigned flagship three-row SUV from its Dynasty series. The vehicle features BYD's latest blade batteries capable of driving nearly 1,000km on a single charge and an advanced AI cockpit.

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Performance showcases Yangwang's Breaking Dawn Edition and Geely's Galaxy Light luxury sedan BYD's premium Yangwang brand unveiled the U9 Xtreme "Breaking Dawn" Edition, a quad-motor powertrain car that can reach speeds of nearly 500km/hr under ideal conditions. Meanwhile, Geely debuted its second-generation Galaxy Light luxury sedan concept with eave-style headlights, barn-style doors, and a smart cockpit with holographic controls. The vehicle is powered by an AI-driven hybrid system offering fuel efficiency of 2.2L/100km.

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Market adaptations Audi's E7X electric SUV and Hyundai's China-specific Ioniq lineup Audi's new AUDI brand launched its second production model, the E7X, a large electric SUV designed for the Chinese market. It comes with a 59-inch display, up to 26 speakers, and an AI assistant developed with ByteDance Ltd., TikTok's owner. Hyundai Motor Co., which sells its IONIQ cars globally including in the US, revealed its IONIQ V concept. It has frameless doors, a floating mirror design for reduced drag, a massive 27-inch, 4K screen and more.