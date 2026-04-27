Huawei's car headlights can project movies, navigation cues on road

Chinese automakers are revolutionizing the automotive industry with innovative technologies like headlights that can project movies and navigation cues. The Stelato S9 sedan from Huawei and BAIC Motor is a prime example of this trend. It features 2MP headlights capable of projecting a 100-inch screen outdoors for watching the latest Marvel flicks as well as crosswalks and navigation arrows on the road.

Market impact The headlight system has become a major selling point The innovative headlight system has been a major selling point for the popular M line of cars developed by Seres Group Co., which makes vehicles with Huawei under the Aito brand. John Zhang, president of Seres Group Co., told Bloomberg that "We did lots of upgrades on this model." This shows how advanced lighting systems are becoming an integral part of modern automobiles.

International race Global automakers are also working on pixelated headlights Not just Chinese automakers, but global giants like BMW and Mercedes-Benz Group are also working on pixelated headlights. These systems promise sharper and brighter lighting on roads. However, Chinese carmakers are racing ahead by adding more features to their products. The market for these advanced lighting systems is projected to grow from $1.1 billion in 2025 to nearly double over the next decade, according to Intelmarket Research.

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