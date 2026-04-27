Huawei's car headlights can project movies, navigation cues on road
What's the story
Chinese automakers are revolutionizing the automotive industry with innovative technologies like headlights that can project movies and navigation cues. The Stelato S9 sedan from Huawei and BAIC Motor is a prime example of this trend. It features 2MP headlights capable of projecting a 100-inch screen outdoors for watching the latest Marvel flicks as well as crosswalks and navigation arrows on the road.
Market impact
The headlight system has become a major selling point
The innovative headlight system has been a major selling point for the popular M line of cars developed by Seres Group Co., which makes vehicles with Huawei under the Aito brand. John Zhang, president of Seres Group Co., told Bloomberg that "We did lots of upgrades on this model." This shows how advanced lighting systems are becoming an integral part of modern automobiles.
International race
Global automakers are also working on pixelated headlights
Not just Chinese automakers, but global giants like BMW and Mercedes-Benz Group are also working on pixelated headlights. These systems promise sharper and brighter lighting on roads. However, Chinese carmakers are racing ahead by adding more features to their products. The market for these advanced lighting systems is projected to grow from $1.1 billion in 2025 to nearly double over the next decade, according to Intelmarket Research.
Tech expansion
Huawei is also expanding its technology into car interiors
Huawei is also expanding its innovative technology into the interiors of cars. The telecom and electronics giant offers a system that can project images on roll-up screens behind front seats or from an elevated tailgate. However, it remains unclear how regulators would prevent moving vehicles from distracting other drivers by projecting images onto roads.