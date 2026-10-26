Benedetto Vigna gives Tesla Roadster 10/10 for SpaceX stunt

Vigna, who almost never hands out perfect scores, called out Tesla for "As a European, thank you for showing us how that, even in an old world, you can still innovate and dare."

The new Roadster rockets from 0 to 100km/h in less than one second and tops out at more than 531km/h.

Meanwhile, Ferrari is pushing ahead with its own electric vehicle plans, including the first battery-electric model.

Even in the high-speed world of supercars, it looks like everyone's watching what Tesla does next.