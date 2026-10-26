Benedetto Vigna gives Tesla Roadster 10/10 for SpaceX stunt
Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna just gave Tesla's upcoming Roadster a rare 10/10, thanks to its jaw-dropping upside-down stunt at SpaceX's Texas facility.
The car drove up a ramp and stayed attached to it while upside down, using a highly powerful suction fan system, and then turned in midair with help from compressed gas thrusters, basically turning sci-fi into reality.
Ferrari plans 1st battery electric model
Vigna, who almost never hands out perfect scores, called out Tesla for "As a European, thank you for showing us how that, even in an old world, you can still innovate and dare."
The new Roadster rockets from 0 to 100km/h in less than one second and tops out at more than 531km/h.
Meanwhile, Ferrari is pushing ahead with its own electric vehicle plans, including the first battery-electric model.
Even in the high-speed world of supercars, it looks like everyone's watching what Tesla does next.